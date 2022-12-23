IPL 2023 auction updates: Kaviya Maran breaks internet again, memes flood Twitter in no time

Kaviya Maran

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction took place at Kochi on Friday (December 23) and one player who will always remember the mini-auction is Sam Curran.

The England all-rounder created history today by becoming the most expensive buy in the history of IPL auction as Punjab Kings spent a whopping Rs 18.50 crore to bag the all-rounder.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Curran's compatriot Harry Brook for Rs 13.25 crores. Kavya Maran is the daughter of SRH owner Kalanithi Maran. She was present during the bidding and her reactions during the bidding grabbed the attention of the netizens and soon Twitter was flooded with hilarious memes.

Mayank Agarwal sold to SRH for 8.25 crores . Kavya Maran without any discussion was raising the bid #IPL2023Auction pic.twitter.com/MNHAK6fGF3 December 23, 2022

Saya Sanchare! Kavya vs Preity. The battle of the Akkas ganna be immense today. Which Akka's team do you think will emerge on top EOD today? #IPLAuctions pic.twitter.com/AuBXzoq3T3 December 23, 2022

Take My Heart Kavya Maaran pic.twitter.com/fy8a26D5A7 — Virat_Jaga_18 (@ViratJagdish) December 23, 2022

Earlier, Gujarat Titans (GT) bought New Zealand star Kane Williamson for his base price of Rs 2 crores.