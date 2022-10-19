India T20 World Cup 2022 warmup match: Rain to play spoilsport against New Zealand?

Rain interrupts play during Pakistan, Afghanistan match

Team India will look to finetune their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2022 when the Men in Blue face off against New Zealand in their final warmup clash before the high-octane meeting with Pakistan in Melbourne on October 23.

However, the rain gods could hamper the plan of India and New Zealand as the match could witness rain as per the latest weather reports. The match between India and New Zealand would be the second match of the day at Gabba, with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan at the venues earlier.

However, the match between Babar Azam and Mohammad Nabi's side was also curtailed because of rain.

During the first innings, rain interrupted the play in the 17th over, as both sets of players made their way off the pitch.

However the break wasn't a lengthy one, and the covers were brought off within 10 minutes.

The weather forecast for Brisbane wasn't looking too promising with 60 minutes of rain predicted, and after early showers, rain was anticipated. There was another lengthy rain-enforced break during the Pakistan-Afghanistan match while Babar and Rizwan were batting.

Thus, fans shouldn't be surprised if the match between India-New Zealand also gets interrupted. There is no additional time scheduled for the warmup match, so overs could be lost if the teams can't play the full match as per the scheduled time.

Infact, the match between India and Pakistan in Melbourne could also see rain play spoilsport during the highly anticipated clash. Certainly, fans will be hoping to watch the two eternal rivals take each other on, because there is no additional time for the group B Super 12 match either meaning the two sides could share the spoils if the match gets washed out.