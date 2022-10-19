India T20 World Cup warm-up match vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav to be rested, Rishabh Pant may return

Photo: BCCI/ Twitter

T20 World Cup latest news: Ahead of the eagerly awaited opener against Pakistan, India will play against New Zealand on Wednesday, October 19, in its second official warm up match. India take on the T20 World Cup 2021 finalists after beating T20 World Cup defending champions Australia by six runs in the first warm up match.

India World Cup 2022 team news - Latest updates

Mohammed Shami could be in for more overs this time after claiming 3 wickets in a thrilling final over that won India the first warm up match against Australia.

In other news, three players on the bench may get a chance to play - Rishabh Pant, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda.

India may rest in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav, which could give Deepak Hooda an opportunity, Zee News reported. Concerns remain around Rishabh Pant’s fitness after not playing in the warm up match against Australia.

Another batter who could be rested is in-form opener KL Rahul who has scored consecutive half-centuries in practice and warm up matches against Western Australia XI and Australia.

Bishnoi, who is a backup spin option, might also get time to display his form to skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of India's T20 World Cup 2022 opener.

In India’s first warm-up match, KL Rahul (57 runs from 43 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (50 from 33) starred with the bat. In bowling, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick with 2 for 20 in 3 overs until Mohammad Shami played an explosive last over cameo to pick up 3 wickets for 4 runs and hand India a thrilling 6 run win. For the Aussie’s Aaron Finch top scored with 76 of 54 balls while Kane Richardson picked up 4 wickets for 30 runs in 4 overs.

