Kapil Dev feels Team India have 'just 30%' chance of reaching T20 World Cup 2022 semis

Former India stalwart Kapil Dev who led Team India to its first-ever World Cup triumph back in 1983, has opined on Rohit Sharma and his teammates' chances of making it to the semifinals of T20 World Cup 2022.

Such is the uncertainty of the shortest format, that the legendary all-rounder feels it will be a tough task for the Men in Blue to make it to the final four.

"In T20 cricket, the team winning a match can lose the next... It’s a very difficult to talk about the chances of India winning the World Cup. The issue is can they make it to the top four? And I am concerned about their making it to the top four, only then anything can be said. For me, it’s just 30 % chance of India making it to the top four," said Kapil Dev in a promotional event in Lucknow.

The veteran also gave his verdict on Mohammed Shami replacing Jasprit Bumrah after the latter was ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022.

"He is a fine bowler and much would depend on how Rohit uses him. Nowadays injuries are the biggest problem for fast bowlers," said the 63-year-old.

He also added that the sensational form of Surykumar Yadav has made India a formidable batting unit, with the likes of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also adding to the team's strength.

"In fact, no one ever thought about Yadav being an impact player in the future, but he did great with his batting and forced the world to talk about him. Now, we can’t think about India without him," added Kapil Dev.

He further continued, "Having a batter like Suryakumar in the team in the company of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, a team automatically becomes strong."