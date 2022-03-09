IND W vs NZ W, ICC World Cup 2022 preview: Indian eves out to take revenge against New Zealand

Having pummelled arch-rivals Pakistan in a one-sided lung-opener, India will face an infinitely tougher challenge in hosts New Zealand and would endeavour to put up an improved batting show in their second ICC Women's World Cup league stage game here on Thursday.

The pitch at Hamilton's Seddon Park has been traditionally known as a batting belter and Mithali Raj and her team would like to put up a better show against Sophie Devine's White Ferns, who have had a great run in the recently concluded bilateral series.

More than the margin of the 1-4 defeat, it was the fact that Indians were outplayed in all departments must have been a cause of worry for head coach Ramesh Powar who has been trying out various combinations.

READ| Women's World Cup 2022: Team India ace Jhulan Goswami on the cusp of surpassing THIS massive feat

What looked like a cakewalk against a relatively weaker Pakistan side might not be possible against the New Zealanders, who have all bases covered.

Impressive bowling display

Superb all-round performance

Stunning win in the #CWC22 opener



DO NOT MISS as Rajeshwari Gayakwad & @SnehRana15 chat after #TeamIndia seal a comprehensive victory over Pakistan.



Watch the full interview https://t.co/fDMANZwkRr pic.twitter.com/xbICMy9KmS — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 7, 2022

In fact, the Indians have already learnt a harsh lesson in the preceding ODI series where they couldn't even defend totals of 270 and 280.

But Shafali Verma's return to form is something that the team management is looking forward to as senior pacer Jhulan Goswami said at the pre-match interaction.

In the last seven games, including one practice match, there was only one fifty and six low scores from her.

READ| ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Team India's schedule, live streaming and all you need to know

"Shafali has already proved herself. She is a very exciting cricketer. But these things happen with every cricketer," Goswami said in a virtual press conference ahead of the game against New Zealand here on Thursday.

"I am sure she is working hard really well in the nets, she is batting well in the nets; she is hitting the ball really well.

"She is just one big knock away and if she gets an opportunity, I am sure she is going to do well," she added.

Even skipper Mithali got stuck against Pakistan while Harmanpreet Kaur, save for one half-century in the inconsequential dead rubber against New Zealand, has been off the boil.

READ| ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India's record against Pakistan continues, 11th win out of 11 ODIs

India's problems have been often compounded by their inability to rotate the strike in the middle overs leaving way too much for the slog overs where often they haven't had power hitters.

Smriti Mandhana is the batting mainstay and a big score from her is what the 'Women in Blue' need on Thursday.

India's biggest strength is their all-rounders -- Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana and Puja Vastrakar, who can convert a poor show into a brilliant final outcome.

However, against New Zealand, who have Devine, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr in their ranks, it won't be an easy job.

READ| 'They tend to judge you': MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi reveals challenges of marrying a cricketer

Goswami, who has been in terrific form over the past year, needs support from the other end with a steady show from the likes of Meghna Singh and Vastrakar.

What a show with the ball for Gayakwad



Finishes with figures of 4/31.



Live - https://t.co/ilSub2ptIC #INDvPAK #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/Pau5dLpf4b — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 6, 2022

However, it will all boil down to how well the spinners -- Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Rana and Deepti bowl against the New Zealanders.

A good result will erase the nightmare of the recent ODI series.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rich Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh.

READ| Anushka Sharma cheers for Team India at ICC Women's World Cup 2022

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Match starts at 6.30 am IST.