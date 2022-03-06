Anushka Sharma cheers for Team India at ICC Women's World Cup 2022

Anushka Sharma, who is gearing up to play the Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming biopic titled 'Chakda Express, has extended her wishes to the Indian women's cricket team for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Sunday, March 6. Team India is playing its first match against Pakistan in the tournament in New Zealand today.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anushka wrote, " Give it up for the WOMEN IN BLUE! The entire nation is with you. Wishing you the best for a great World Cup!". Along with her post, she added the Indian flag and the raised hands emoji.





Anushka is making her return to the movies after her pregnancy with 'Chakda Express', which is inspired by the life and times of India's most decorated women cricketer Jhulan who holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

Recently, the 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor took to her social media to give a glimpse of her prep process and showed that she is getting into the skin of the celebrated Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami by learning how to bowl like her. Posting a picture of her bowling at the nets, Anushka captioned it, "Grip by Grip Prep #ChakdaXpress."



READ | Anushka Sharma gives a glimpse of how she's prepping for 'Chakda Xpress'

The Netflix film is helmed by Prosit Roy, who earlier directed Anushka Sharma in the supernatural horror film 'Pari'. It is being produced by the actress under her own banner Clean Slate Filmz, which she co-owns with her brother Karnesh SSharma. Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film 'Zero' opposite Shah Rukh Khan, who also recently officially announced his comeback film 'Pathaan' with its release date as January 25, 2023.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma's cricket connection goes far further as the actress is married to an international cricketer and former captain Virat Kohli. Anushka and Virat form one of the most powerful couples in India with roots in Bollywood and Cricket.