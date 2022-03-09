'They tend to judge you': MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi reveals challenges of marrying a cricketer

Being a cricketer's wife in India is a tough task. All the media attention, the long duration of travel away from family, makes it a really tough ask. Recently, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni opened up on the challenges cricketers' wives have to endure.

When Dhoni played for India, Sakshi was often seen supporting her husband from the stands. She's also a common feature at Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) matches at the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sakshi Dhoni also opened up on how a cricketer's wife has to adapt their life according to the demands of the sport. She also highlighted the difference between being a wife of a cricketer and those in other professions.

Speaking in a youtube video posted by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sakshi said, "We are proud because they are where they are because they've been chosen out of billions of people and they are the in the game that people love, especially in India."

She continued, "General life changes when you get married and your husband goes to an office. But our husbands go to play sports. So I think you just have to adapt and change according to how they expect you to be and not just sort of stress them out."

MS Dhoni and Sakshi got married to each other on July 04, 2010. Since then, Sakshi has been spotted in stadiums often, supporting her husband. Sometimes, Dhoni's daughter Ziva is also seen alongside her mother.

One of the biggest challenges of being married to a cricketer in India are privacy issues. With all the camera and attention, and media presence, Sakshi too felt that there's very privacy in her life, whether she's going out with friends as well, the media follows.

"You don't have your private space and you cannot be like how you are basically in front of cameras right now. Some people are comfortable in front of the camera, some people are not. And especially with the public, they tend to judge you, like especially when you are a cricketer's wife. Even when you are doing something like hanging out with friends and they do talk," added Mrs Dhoni.

Ever since Dhoni's retirement from international cricket, Sakshi hasn't been seen in the stands often, but with the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season edging closer, fans may get to see Sakshi Dhoni supporting her husband once again.

CSK will kick off their new campaign on the opening day itself, on March 26, against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).