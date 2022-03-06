ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India's record against Pakistan continues, 11th win out of 11 ODIs

The winning record against Pakistan continues as the Indian women's cricket team defeat their arch-rivals by 107 runs in Match 4 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. This was the 11th win out of 11 ODIs against Pakistan and even skipper Mithali Raj's 11th win against the side.

Pakistan had started off on an iffy note with the bat, but then once the first 10 over mark was done, wickets started falling. Rajeshwari Gayakwad led the attack as she picked up 4 wickets while the other bowlers also supported her to help India pick up this big win. Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami and Sneh Rana picked up two wickets each while Meghna Singh and Deepti Sharma took one each.

Talking about India's batting, Pooja Vastrakar (67), Smriti Mandhana (52) and Sneh Rana (53*) were the standout performers after they posted 244/7 after opting to bat first.

India got off to the worst start possible as Diana Baig clean bowled Shafali Verma (0) in the third over of the innings and this brought Deepti Sharma out to bat. The left-handed duo of Deepti and Mandhana revived India's innings and at the 15-over mark, Mithali Raj's side's score read 64/1.

Mandhana brought up her fifty in the 22nd over of the innings but the 92-run stand for the second wicket came to an end in the very same over as Nashra Sandhu bowled Deepti (40). Soon after, Anam Amin sent Mandhana (52) back to the pavilion while Nida Dar dismissed Harmanpreet Kaur (5) and Richa Ghosh (1) and hence, India was left in a spot of bother at 112/5 in the 31st over.

India's hopes were given a body blow in the 34th over as Nashra Sandhu got the better of Mithali (9) and India was left reeling at 114/6 with Rana and Vastrakar at the crease. Both batters completely changed the complexion of the game as the duo scored briskly.

Vastrakar and Rana formed a 122-run stand for the seventh wicket. In the final five overs, India scored more runs to take the total past the 240-run mark.

India will next face host New Zealand on March 10, while Pakistan will take on South Africa on March 11.

(Inputs from ANI)