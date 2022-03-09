Women's World Cup 2022: Team India ace Jhulan Goswami on the cusp of surpassing THIS massive feat

Jhulan Goswami, IND w vs NZ W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022

India Women's team bowler Jhulan Goswami is on the cusp of achieving a historic feat at the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022. The veteran, who is one of the senior-most players in the dressing room, needs just a couple of wickets to become the highest wicket-taker in the Women's World Cup.

Australia's Lyn Fullston's record of 39 wickets is the tally that Goswami can surpass on Thursday, in India's second match the ongoing edition.

Goswami currently has 38 wickets to his name and needs two more scalps to write her name in the record books.

The 39-year-old pacer has 247 wickets to her name till date in 196 ODI games and needs three more wickets to reach the 250-wicket mark. She bowled an incredibly impressive spell of 2/26 in India's opening World Cup game against arch-rivals Pakistan.

"Honestly speaking I was not aware about this record. My job is to give early breakthroughs to the team and provide good starts. For me, it is important to contribute to the success of the team," said Jhulan Goswami in a virtual pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

Ahead of the next match against New Zealand, Goswami spoke about how India's recent series against New Zealand helped them acclimatise to the conditions in the country.

The White Ferns ousted the Indian eves 4-1 in the ODI series, but Goswami insisted the World Cup match would be different.

"Knowing the NZ conditions will be handy for the team and that was the plan before organising a series against the White Ferns before the World Cup. I think tomorrow’s match will be totally different from the ODI series games. It is a World Cup game and the pressure will be different," she added.