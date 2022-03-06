Search icon
'Spirit of cricket': Team India plays with Pakistani cricketer Bismah Maroof's baby - SEE pic

In an adorable post shared by ICC, players of the India women's cricket team can be seen playing with Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof's little baby.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 06, 2022, 04:52 PM IST

Team India and Pakistan have a long historic rivalry in cricket in both Men's and Women's formats. While the two nations don't play bilateral series anymore these days, the World Cup meetings between the neighbouring countries always become all the more memorable hence. 

The Indian Women's cricket team defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in their opening fixture of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022 earlier in the day. 

It was a record-extending 11th win in ODIs against Pakistan for the Indian eves, however, apart from all the stats, there was a nice camaraderie on display after the game as the Indian players were seen posing and playing with Pakistani skipper Bismah Maroof's baby. 

Maroof, who had earlier became a mother, had planned on retiring from international cricket. However, as fate would have it, she's leading Pakistan at the World Cup, and it was a great gesture from the Indian players to have a nice playful time with Maroof's little baby. 

ICC meanwhile, shared the picture, with a great caption, endorsing the spirit of cricket. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

"Little Fatima's first lesson in the spirit of cricket from India and Pakistan," wrote ICC sharing the picture, wherein the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma can be seen in a joyful mood as they play with Maroof's little baby. 

Earlier in the day, Maroof's picture of carrying her baby in her arms as she arrive at the venue for the match against India was going viral. 

Fans on Twitter were in awe of Maroof's spirit, as one user wrote, "A very powerful statement of how a hand that rocks the cradle can rule the world."

