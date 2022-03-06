'Spirit of cricket': Team India plays with Pakistani cricketer Bismah Maroof's baby - SEE pic

Team India and Pakistan have a long historic rivalry in cricket in both Men's and Women's formats. While the two nations don't play bilateral series anymore these days, the World Cup meetings between the neighbouring countries always become all the more memorable hence.

The Indian Women's cricket team defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in their opening fixture of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022 earlier in the day.

It was a record-extending 11th win in ODIs against Pakistan for the Indian eves, however, apart from all the stats, there was a nice camaraderie on display after the game as the Indian players were seen posing and playing with Pakistani skipper Bismah Maroof's baby.

READ| ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India's record against Pakistan continues, 11th win out of 11 ODIs

Maroof, who had earlier became a mother, had planned on retiring from international cricket. However, as fate would have it, she's leading Pakistan at the World Cup, and it was a great gesture from the Indian players to have a nice playful time with Maroof's little baby.

ICC meanwhile, shared the picture, with a great caption, endorsing the spirit of cricket.

"Little Fatima's first lesson in the spirit of cricket from India and Pakistan," wrote ICC sharing the picture, wherein the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma can be seen in a joyful mood as they play with Maroof's little baby.

READ| ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof's pic with baby in arms ahead of India game grabs internet

Cricket kit

Bags packed

Baby cradle



Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof ready to face India #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/HEPrjYow7a March 6, 2022

Earlier in the day, Maroof's picture of carrying her baby in her arms as she arrive at the venue for the match against India was going viral.

Fans on Twitter were in awe of Maroof's spirit, as one user wrote, "A very powerful statement of how a hand that rocks the cradle can rule the world."