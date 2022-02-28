ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Team India's schedule, live streaming and all you need to know

Despite losing to New Zealand 4-1, the Indian women's cricket team will be looking to bounce back with a fresh start when they take on Pakistan in the tournament opener of the ICC Women's Cricket ODI World Cup 2022.

The mega event is now just some days away and is scheduled to be played in New Zealand from March 4 2022 to April 3 2022. The World Cup will see a total of 8 teams battle it out for 29 days to win the coveted trophy.

"It's important to peak at the right time in the World Cup."#TeamIndia Captain @M_Raj03 shares her thoughts about momentum ahead of the #CWC22. pic.twitter.com/1XiTFDtleb — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 26, 2022

Here's all you need to know about the Women's ODI World Cup 2022:

The Format: The Women's World Cup will be played in a round-robin format, with every team playing each other once. Later, the top four teams will advance to the semi-finals and the winners of the two clashes will meet in the all-important final on April 3 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Teams: New Zealand, India, England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, Bangladesh.

India Squad: The Indian squad for the World Cup will be led by Mithali Raj while Harmanpreet Kaur will be her deputy.

Squad: Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Smirti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Taniya Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

Reserves: Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur, Sabbhineni Meghana

India Schedule:

India vs Pakistan - March 6 2022 - 6:30 AM IST

New Zealand vs India - March 10 2022 - 6:30 AM IST

India vs West Indies - March 12 2022 - 6:30 AM IST

England vs India - March 16 2022 - 6:30 AM IST

Australia vs India - March 19 2022 - 6:30 AM IST

Bangladesh vs India - March 22 2022 - 6:30 AM IST

India vs South Africa - March 27 2022 - 6:30 AM IST

Where to Watch Team India matches?

You can catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network in India. LIVE Streaming Since Star Sports has the broadcast rights for the quadrennial event in India, you can also catch the LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar.