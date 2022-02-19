IND vs WI 3rd T20I preview: Will Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad get a chance or India to continue with winning formula?

The series in their bag, India will have the liberty to experiment in the third and final T20I against the West Indies here on Sunday.

With Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant given a 10-day break, the home team is set to finally include the gifted Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the playing XI.

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, India secured their third successive series win with an eight-run win over the West Indies in the second T20I here on Friday.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled in less than eight months time in Australia, Rohit would look to try out new options, beginning with finding a reserve opener.

READ| IND vs WI: Ruturaj Gaikwad trends on twitter, netizens unhappy with IPL star's exclusion

In the absence of KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan has failed to impress at the top of the order and his place could be given to the talented Gaikwad, who has been warming the bench until now.

Playing the series just after he became the most expensive buy of the IPL 2022 mega auction -- he was bought back by Mumbai Indians for a staggering Rs 15.25 crore -- the Jharkhand left-hander has struggled to get going.

After his anxious 42-ball 35 in the first match, Ishan could manage just two runs from 10 balls in the second game. It remains to be seen if Rohit gives one more chance to his Mumbai Indians teammate or bring in Gaikwad.

READ| Century of wins: When did Team India register their 100th win in T20I, ODI and Test formats?

With the Sri Lanka T20I series up next, it may not be a bad idea to give Ishan a longer run.

In the middle-order, Shreyas will replace Kohli, who has been given a much-needed break ahead of his landmark 100th Test.The former India captain will miss the T20I series against Sri Lanka and return for the Tests against the islanders.

READ| IPL 2022 mega auction: Which team made the most bids, which player drew most bids - Know here

Shreyas, who was the third biggest buy at the IPL auction but could not fit into India's T20 combination for the first two matches against the West Indies, will be the obvious choice.

Recently appointed as Kolkata Knight Riders skipper, Shreyas had played a match-winning knock during the ODI in Ahmedabad, and he would look to grab the opportunity of playing at the Eden Gardens -- his new "home ground".