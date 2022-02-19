Century of wins: When did Team India register their 100th win in T20I, ODI and Test formats?

Team India racked up a historic 100th win in T20I format as they defeated West Indies on Friday. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant's fifties helped India score 186, which they were able to defend successfully.

With that, Rohit Sharma's side wrapped up the T20I series as they took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, and were able to clinch a record 100th win in the shortest format.

India are the second international team to reach the milestone of 100 T20I wins after their arch-rivals Pakistan achieved the feat earlier.

Till date, the Men in Blue have played 155 T20I games, of which, they've won 100 of those while losing 51 matches, and four of their games produced no result. Of those 100 wins, 97 victories have come outright, while three wins came in either a super over or a bowl out.

Pakistan meanwhile have played 189 T20I matches so far, recording 118 wins, 64 defeats and five of their games were abandoned. Of teams, that have played more than 50 T20I games, only Afghanistan have a better win percentage of 67.76, than India's record (65.23) in the shortest format.

Team India have now notched 100 wins in all of T20I, ODI and Test formats, but do you when did they achieve the previous two milestones?

India's 100th ODI win:

The Men in Blue registered their first-ever win in 50 overs format against East Africa on June 11, 1975, when they participated in the inaugural ODI World Cup. They would then have to endure a wait of 18 years to notch a century of victories in the format.

On 22 November 1993, India overcame South Africa in Mohali to achieve a historic ton of wins in the popular format.

Team India's 100th Test win:

The Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 144 runs in Kanpur on November 27, 2009, to taste their 100th win in the purest format. Led by MS Dhoni, India outclassed a strong Sri Lankan side thanks to centuries from Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag.

S Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh then bowled spectacularly, to inflict a mammoth defeat on the visitors.