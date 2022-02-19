Rohit Sharma's angry reaction goes viral after Bhuvneshwar Kumar drops crucial catch - WATCH video

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is known for his calm demeanour on the field, however, as captain, sometimes the emotions do get the better of him. A similar incident happened in the second T20I game between India and West Indies on Friday.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar came on to bowl the 16th over, and he dropped a catch of explosive batsman, Rovman Powell, with India in dire need of wickets.

Chasing a score of 187, the West Indies duo of Powell and Pooran put up a 100-run stand. They were cruising at the time when Bhuvneshwar Kumar was sent into the attack by Rohit.

The Indian pacer bowled a short delivery which Powell tried to hit towards long-on however, he ended up hitting the ball high up in the air. Kumar called for the catch but was unsuccessful in his attempt.

Rohit meanwhile was standing near Kumar at the time when the ball slipped out of his hands. Visibly frustrated by the missed opportunity, the Indian skipper furiously kicked the ball when it came towards him.

A video of this incident is now being widely shared on social media.

Watch Rohit Sharma kicking the ball after Bhuvneshwar Kumar misses a catch:

The West Indies batsmen continued to dominate but Kuma would have the last laugh as he dismissed Nicholas Pooran in the 18th over to help India make a comeback in the match. Harshal Patel defended 25 runs off the last over to hand India the win in their 100th T20I game.

Having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, India will take on West Indies in the third and final game of the series on Sunday.