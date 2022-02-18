IND vs WI: Ruturaj Gaikwad trends on twitter, netizens unhappy with IPL star's exclusion

Netizens were not happy with Ruturaj Gaikwad's exclusion in the playing XI during the second T20I between India and West Indies. Gaikwad, who was included in India's T20I squad, started to trend on Twitter, as netizens complained about why the youngster was not given chances to play.

The 25-year-old had a breakthrough year with his stunning performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year. Ruturaj scored 635 runs in 16 matches in IPL's previous edition, including one century and seven fifties as he helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to the title.

As the Indian batters struggled to impress during the second T20I against West Indies, netizens were unhappy as they started to trend Ruturaj Gaikwad on Twitter.

While some users asked Gaikwad to replace Ishan Kishan, who failed to get going and was dismissed for just 2 runs, others shared hilarious memes regarding the scenario.

Here are some interesting tweets as Ruturaj trended on Twitter during India vs West Indies' second T20I:

