Harvey Weinstein admitted to hospital two days after his rape conviction overturned

Harvey Weinstein’s legal troubles intensified after news broke on Thursday that his rape conviction in New York had been overturned with a 4-3 ruling by the appeals court.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 06:19 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Harvey Weinstein hospitalised in Manhattan
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been admitted to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan for a battery of tests, just two days after his rape conviction was overturned by the New York Court of Appeals. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Weinstein’s lawyer, Arthur Aidala, confirmed his client’s hospitalization, stating that Weinstein "needs a lot of help, physically" and is undergoing various medical examinations.

According to Frank Dwyer, a spokesperson for the NYC Department of Correction, Weinstein remains in custody while receiving medical treatment. His prison consultant and DOC liaison, Craig Rothfeld, expressed gratitude for the care provided by the NYC DOC.

Weinstein’s legal troubles intensified after news broke on Thursday that his rape conviction in New York had been overturned with a 4-3 ruling by the appeals court. The decision cited prejudicial rulings during the trial, including the admission of testimony about allegations not included in the initial case. The court ordered a new trial, scheduled for May 1. Judge Jenny Rivera, in the ruling, emphasized the importance of upholding the accused’s rights, regardless of the nature of the crime or public pressure to convict.

Weinstein, previously found guilty of criminal sexual assault and rape, was sentenced to 23 years in prison in February 2020, based on testimonies from Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann.  

Despite the reversal of his New York conviction, Weinstein’s legal battles are far from over. In December 2022, he was convicted of rape in Los Angeles, ensuring that he will remain incarcerated even if a new trial is initiated in New York. Plans are underway to transfer him to a California prison to serve his sentence, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

