IND vs SA: Team India 'begin preparations' for series decider in Cape Town, BCCI shares photo

The Men in Blue have 'begun preparations' ahead of the all-important third Test match in Cape Town. India and South will clash in the series decider from January 11 onwards with the three-match Test series currently tied at 1-1.

On Sunday, BCCI shared a picture of Team India in a huddle as they started preparations for the third game. In the picture, Indian players can be seen at the 'picturesque' Newlands Cricket Ground, with mountains in the backdrop that made for a stunning view.

Sharing the pic on Twitter, BCCI wrote, "We are here at the picturesque Cape Town, Team India begin preparations for the 3rd Test."

We are here at the picturesque Cape Town #TeamIndia begin preparations for the 3rd Test #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/U8wm0e0zae January 9, 2022

The biggest boost for Team India ahead of the third Test will be the return of Virat Kohli, who missed the second Test match due to an upper back spasm. Earlier, head coach Rahul Dravid and stand-in captain KL Rahul both confirmed that Virat should be fine to participate in the series decider.

For the unversed, the match in Cape Town will be Kohli's 99th Test match of his career.

Team India had earlier defeated South Africa by 113 runs in the first Test powered by KL Rahul's seventh Test century of his career, but the Proteas responded with a resounding 7 wicket victory in Johannesburg.