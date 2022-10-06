IND vs SA: Did Sanju Samson's decision to give Avesh Khan strike cost India the game?

Sanju Samosn

India lost to South Africa by 9 runs in a 40-over rain-truncated match played here at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. With this defeat, Shikhar Dhawan led India now trailing the Proteas 0-1 in the three-match ODI series.

Chasing a massive 250-run target in 40 overs Team India got off to the worst possible start as opener Shubman Gill was cleaned up by pacer Kagiso Rabada for 3. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan was sent packing by Wayne Parnell for 4 as India lost their second wicket for 8. The Protea bowlers bowled a tight line and did not allow Indian batters to score runs freely as the hosts could only score 18 runs in eight overs of powerplay.

Spinners came into the attack with Tabraiz Shamsi giving India the third blow by dismissing debutant Ruturaj Gaikwad 19 stumped by keeper Quinton de Kock. The hosts scratched their way to the 50-run mark in the 18th over. Ishan Kishan was also sent packing by Keshav Maharaj to leave his side tottering at 51/4.

With India losing wickets and the required rate consistently going higher they desperately needed a partnership and Shreyas Iyer along with Sanju Samson did just that. The Iyer-Samson duo hit boundaries to strike a 50-run partnership and take the team's total beyond the 100-run mark in 22.3 overs. Shreyas Iyer notched up his half-century in just 33 balls. The 67-run partnership was broken by Lungi Ngidi who got the prized scalp of Iyer for 50 as India lost half of their side for 118.

Shardul Thakur joined Samson and the duo batted well to take India`s total beyond the 150-run mark in 31.1 overs. Samson-Thakur duo notched up a fifty partnership off 43 balls to keep India in the hunt. Samson went on to score his half-century off 49 balls and in the process, India went past the 200-run mark in 36.5 overs.

The 83-run partnership was broken as Shardul Thakur was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi for 33 off 31 balls as India lost their sixth wicket for 211. In the very next ball, Kuldeep Yadav was dismissed giving the hosts a double blow.

Indian team needed 36 in the last 2 overs with Avesh Khan facing and Sanju Samson at the other end, Avesh khan missed the first 2 deliveries and then played a shot in the 3rd delivery. Everyone hoped for Sanju Samson to take the single and be on strike but instead, he ran 2 runs and gave Avesh Khan a strike, Avesh khan again missed 4th delivery and was eventually out on the 5th delivery of the 2oth over.

Several cricketing pundits raised their eyebrows on the tactics used by Samson and felt that result might have gone in India's favour if there was a bit of smart calculation done by Sanju Samson.

India lost the match by 9 runs.