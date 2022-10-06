Search icon
Watch: Grumpy Quinton De Kock left displeased as he misses close LBW call with no DRS left

Quinton De Kock was left shell-shocked after the umpire gave 'Not-out' to a loose LBW appeal made by Tabraiz Shamsi to dismiss Sanju Samson.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 10:38 PM IST

Chasing a target of 250 runs in 40 overs, the Indian team lost Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill in the first 5 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan tried to stitch a slow partnership but they also lost their wickets under the pressure of scoring fast.

In came Shreyas Iyer, who is also part of India's T20 squad for the World cup as a reserve player started to play his shots all around the park and scored a quickfire fifty. Sanju Samson was also giving Iyer good support on the other end.

Shreyas Iyer also lost his wickets just after scoring his half-century while trying to go for a big shot. Sanju Samson kept India's hopes alive by keeping his wicket on the non-striker's end.

In the 31st over of the match, Tabraiz Shamsi bowled a googly and Samson missed it completely. The bowler and wicketkeeper appealed for the LBW but was not given by the umpire. Quinton de Kock was left displeased with the decision and gave a grumpy look. But the replay showed that the delivery was missing the stumps.

 Coming to the match, As we write, India requires 30 runs in the final over with Sanju Samson on the crease.

