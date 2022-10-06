Search icon
'Best player of spin', Netizens react to Shreyas Iyer's counter-attacking innings in the 1st ODI

Chasing a mammoth target of 250 and losing early wickets didn't stop Shreyas Iyer from going big as he took on the South African bowlers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 09:32 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer, who is part of reserve player of the Indian team for the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup didn't get much of the opportunity in the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa but he did get the opportunity to beat in the 3rd down during ongoing 1st ODI match against South Africa.

The Indian team lost the wickets of its openers inside the first 5 overs and the duo of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad also lost their wickets in quick succession after stitching a slow partnership.

Shreyas Iyer came into the bat when the required run rate was skyrocketing to 8 runs per over. Instead of taking his time, Shreyas Iyer got into attacking mode and started hitting boundaries at will and especially he targeted spin bowlers.

Netizens were might excited with his attacking approach and here's how they reacted.

Coming to the Indian chase, As we type, the Indian team has scored 118 runs and has just lost the wicket of Shreyas Iyer. India needs 132 runs more in 78 deliveries to win the 1st ODI.

Thailand mass shooting: Gunman kills 34 people, including children, at day-care centre
