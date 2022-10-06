'Best player of spin', Netizens react to Shreyas Iyer's counter-attacking innings in the 1st ODI

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer, who is part of reserve player of the Indian team for the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup didn't get much of the opportunity in the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa but he did get the opportunity to beat in the 3rd down during ongoing 1st ODI match against South Africa.

The Indian team lost the wickets of its openers inside the first 5 overs and the duo of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad also lost their wickets in quick succession after stitching a slow partnership.

Shreyas Iyer came into the bat when the required run rate was skyrocketing to 8 runs per over. Instead of taking his time, Shreyas Iyer got into attacking mode and started hitting boundaries at will and especially he targeted spin bowlers.

Netizens were might excited with his attacking approach and here's how they reacted.

Shreyas Iyer deserves a place in the Indian team during the ODI World Cup in 2023 without a doubt

He is the one who is going to solve India's no.4 issues in ODIs #ShreyasIyer — Srinjoy Debnath (@srinjoy1845) October 6, 2022

India was 51 for 4 in the 17th over, then Shreyas Iyer smashed fifty from just 33 balls in the run chase, fantastic knock from Shreyas.



Brilliant 50 from @ShreyasIyer15

#shreyasiyer #Iyer #INDvSA #INDvsSA #ODIs https://t.co/ByKkRzSatJ pic.twitter.com/yzFClkg7N7 October 6, 2022

Looks like no one told Shreyas Iyer, team for T20 world cup has already reached Australia.#IndvsSAodi #ShreyasIyer — Vikash Dhruw (@VikashDhruw18) October 6, 2022

Coming to the Indian chase, As we type, the Indian team has scored 118 runs and has just lost the wicket of Shreyas Iyer. India needs 132 runs more in 78 deliveries to win the 1st ODI.