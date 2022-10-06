Watch: Kagiso Rabada's in-swinging delivery bamboozles Shubman Gill's stumps, Indian batter dismissed for 3

Kagiso Rabada

David Miller 82 and Henrich Klassen's 80 helped South Africa to post above par target of 258 in the rain shortened 40 over 1st ODI match of the tree match series here in Lucknow. Winning the toss and opting to field first, Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan's decision proved right in the initial 10 overs as South African openers played cautiously without losing any wickets.

Brought as the first change, Shardul Thakur picked two quick wickets and was well backed by Kuldeep Yadav and South Africa lost 4 wickets for 110 runs. But that was it, The duo of David Miller and Henrich Klassen added 139 runs in 111 deliveries and posted a target of 250 runs.

Coming to the Indian chase, The Indian opening Duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill were not able to provide the start that was expected of them.

Shubman Gill lost his wicket to an unplayable in-swinging delivery from Kagiso Rabada and he looked shell-shocked after he lost his wicket

Watch the video of the dismissal below

Kagiso Rabada stuns Shubman Gill with a 'Peach' pic.twitter.com/e4va4Mwztx — ashish kapoor (@ashishkapoor15) October 6, 2022

Coming to the match, Chasing a target of 250 and losing both the openers, The duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan is at the crease as we type and Indian team has scored 25 runs after 10 overs.