Meet actor with no flop in 9 years, has grossed Rs 2500 crore, but is unable to find producer for next film due to...

This actor has delivered nine hits in nine years, grossing over Rs 2500 crore, but can't find a producer for his next film

Imagine an actor who has only starred in hits over a nine-year period. During this time, his films have grossed over Rs 2500 crore at the box office. All this points to an extremely successful career, something that would guarantee that makers would be lining up outside his house for films. But there is an actor with this exact record, but who is still unable to find backers for his next film.

The actor with no flops since 2015

Thalapathy Vijay is easily the biggest name in Tamil cinema right now. The actor has taken the mantle from the great Rajinikanth, delivering hit after hit, each bigger than the other. In 2015, his film Puli had underperformed. Since then, Vijay has only been in successful films, a sequence that has seen the release of Theri, Bairavaa, Mersal, Sarkar, Bigil, Master, Beast, Varisu, and Leo. These films have collectively earned almost Rs 2500 crore at the box office. Leo, with a global haul of Rs 600 crore, is one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time.

Why Vijay is having trouble finding backers for next

Vijay is currently awaiting the release of The Greatest of All Time, an aviation drama in which he plays a double role. But after this, Vijay will feature in his 69th and final film. The actor has announced his decision to quit films and join politics after that film, which is tentatively called Thalapathy 69. But as per reports, the actor is unable to find backers for the film. Reports say that given that Thalapathy 69 will be his final outing in cinema, Vijay has asked for total creative control over the film and a fees of Rs 250 crore, which has deterred quite a few prospective backers. Reports say that the actor’s team is in talks with KVN Productions right now but nothing has been finalised yet.

Vijay’s entry into politics

In February 2024, Vijay announced the formation of his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The party did not contest the General Elections held in April and May 2024 but sources say that the actor is gearing up for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. Vijay plans to finish his film commitments by 2025 and then enter the political fray undistracted.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.