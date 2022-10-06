Indian team loses 1st ODI of 2022 in home soil as it falls short by 9 runs, South Africa takes series lead

David Miller and Henrich Klassen

Sanju Samson clobbered 86 runs off 63 deliveries and 20 of which came in the last over as India lost the 1st ODI match against South Africa by 9 runs.

A brave performance from India, but they were always up against it after slipping to 51 for 4. Rabada and Parnell were superb upfront as they used the conditions superbly. Gill and Dhawan were sent packing cheaply.

Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan put together a partnership, but it came at a slow rate and put India's chase in trouble. Both got a start and both were dismissed in consecutive overs - Shreyas counter-punched with a 33-ball half-century.

Samson was happy to give him company and then opened up in the company of Shardul Thakur, who had a good day with both bat and ball. But the target was always out of reach despite Samson's best efforts, finishing with a 63-ball unbeaten 86.

Tabraiz Shamsi had a day to forget, but Rabada, Parnell and Maharaj had done enough to secure victory.

South Africa needs all the points they can manage and then hope for other teams to trip if they're to qualify directly for the 2023 Cricket World Cup and this is a good start to that end.

Earlier in the match, asked to bat first, South Africa posted 249 for 4, riding on fifties from David Miller (75 not out) and Heinrich Klaasen (74 not out) and Quinton de Kock's 48 after the match was reduced to a 40-over-a-side affair due to wet outfield.

South Africa: 249 for 4 in 40 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 74 not out, David Miller 75 not out, Quinton de Kock 48; Shardul Thakur 2/35).

India: 240 for 8 in 40 overs (Sanju Samson 86 not out, Shreyas Iyer 50; Lungi Ngidi 3/51).

The 2nd ODI of this series will be played on 9th October, (Sunday) in Ranchi.