IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian pacer to pick ODI 5-wicket haul in South Africa

Arshdeep and Avesh Khan shared 9 wickets between them in the 1st ODI at Johannesburg.

Arshdeep Singh made history on Sunday, December 17th, by becoming the first Indian fast bowler to achieve a 5-wicket haul against South Africa in a one-day international match held in South Africa. Despite a challenging T20I series performance, Arshdeep displayed exceptional skill and determination in Johannesburg on the Pink Day, causing significant disruption to the Proteas' batting lineup after they won the toss and chose to bat.

Impressively, Arshdeep Singh concluded the match with remarkable figures of 5 for 37 in 10 overs. Stand-in captain KL Rahul recognized his talent and granted him an extended spell on the Wanderers pitch, which offered both pace and bounce, ensuring that the South African batsmen faced a formidable challenge.

Arshdeep's achievement places him among an elite group of bowlers, as he becomes only the fourth player to secure a 5-wicket haul against South Africa in ODIs for India. Additionally, he joins the ranks of Yuzvendra Chahal as the second Indian bowler to achieve this feat in ODIs held in South Africa.

Arshdeep and Avesh Khan formed a formidable partnership, wreaking havoc on South Africa's batting lineup. Together, they claimed an impressive total of 9 wickets, leaving their opponents in disarray. South Africa's batting unit crumbled under the pressure, losing wickets in quick succession. The team found themselves at a dismal 58 for 7, and later plummeted to 73 for 8. However, they managed to scrape past the 100-run mark.

In a valiant effort, Andile Phehlukwayo stepped up and played a crucial role, contributing a vital 33 runs to salvage some respectability for South Africa. His performance ensured that their bowlers had a target to defend. Interestingly, it was Arshdeep who had the honor of dismissing Phehlukwayo, trapping him LBW in his final over. As a result South Africa crumbled to a record low score of 116.

