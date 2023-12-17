Meet 22-year-old batsman, GT's star, makes India debut in IND vs SA 1st ODI

Headlines

Tamil Nadu weather: Heavy rainfall creates flood-like situation, check IMD forecast for next 7 days

Rana Daggubati wanted to set Prabhas up with this Bollywood actress; it's not Kriti Sanon or Deepika Padukone

SA vs IND: Ishan Kishan pulls out of South Africa Test series, replacement announced

Parliament security breach serious matter: Bengal CM Mamata expresses concern

Where do India stand in WTC points table after Australia thrash Pakistan by 360 runs in 1st Test?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rana Daggubati wanted to set Prabhas up with this Bollywood actress; it's not Kriti Sanon or Deepika Padukone

SA vs IND: Ishan Kishan pulls out of South Africa Test series, replacement announced

Where do India stand in WTC points table after Australia thrash Pakistan by 360 runs in 1st Test?

TV actresses from the 2000s who ruled our hearts in sarees

WPL 2024 auction rewind: 5 star overseas players who went unsold

South directors whose Bollywood films turned out to be major flops

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Vishal Bhardwaj opens up on his regrets about Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor's Rangoon: 'I should have...'

Arijit Singh says AR Rahman was the first to use auto-tune in India: ‘When you really listen to his songs...'

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui says he is pretending to date Nazila as Ayesha Khan confronts him, Mannara Chopra reacts

HomeCricket

Cricket

Meet 22-year-old batsman, GT's star, makes India debut in IND vs SA 1st ODI

Sai Sudharsan, a left-handed batter for Tamil Nadu, received his first ODI cap (IND vs SA) during the squad meeting today. Gujarat Titans signed Sai for INR 20 lakh at the IPL 2022 auction.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 03:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Sai Sudarshan, a Tamil Nadu batsman made his ODI debut in the first 3-match series against South Africa. During the squad huddle at the legendary stadium Wanderers in Johannesburg, KL Rahul, the stand-in captain, gave Sai Sudharsan the India cap before the toss.

After a steady few years at the national level and in the Indian Premier League, Sai Sudharsan was given his chance. The youthful left-hander received his first cap from captain KL Rahul, who will captain India in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in South Africa for the second time. Before Rinku Singh and Rajat Patidar, both on the ODI team in South Africa, Sai Sudharsan was given his opportunity.

About Sai Sudarshan:
Bharadwaj Sai Sudharsan born in October 2001, plays for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket and for Gujarat Titans in the IPL. His father was an athlete. He represented India at the South Asian Games in Dhaka, while his mother was a state-level volleyball player.

In February 2022, he was bought by the Gujarat Titans in the auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament for a low-ball fee of INR 20 lakh. Sudharsan's performance in the TNPL led to his selection in the IPL team.

"Going forward, if I’m not wrong, in two years, he’ll do something great for franchise cricket and eventually for India," former Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya said about this 22-year-old player. 

Sudarshan averaged 51.71 while scoring 362 runs during the 2023 IPL season. Gujarat Titans lost the IPL final despite his 96 score against Chennai Super Kings. Earlier this year, during the first-ever TNPL auction, Sudharsan emerged as the highest-paid player.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Influencer's viral dance on train platform lands her in trouble as it prompts police action, watch

Meet Haryana woman who quit medicine to prepare for UPSC exam, got AIR 1, currently posted at...

World's largest office built for Rs 3400 crore in this Indian city; check all details here

BTech from BITS Pilani, MBA from IIM, left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer

Bhajan Lal Sharma takes oath as Rajasthan CM, PM Modi attends ceremony in Jaipur

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE