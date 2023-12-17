Meet 22-year-old batsman, GT's star, makes India debut in IND vs SA 1st ODI

Sai Sudharsan, a left-handed batter for Tamil Nadu, received his first ODI cap (IND vs SA) during the squad meeting today. Gujarat Titans signed Sai for INR 20 lakh at the IPL 2022 auction.

After a steady few years at the national level and in the Indian Premier League, Sai Sudharsan was given his chance. The youthful left-hander received his first cap from captain KL Rahul, who will captain India in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in South Africa for the second time. Before Rinku Singh and Rajat Patidar, both on the ODI team in South Africa, Sai Sudharsan was given his opportunity.

About Sai Sudarshan:

Bharadwaj Sai Sudharsan born in October 2001, plays for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket and for Gujarat Titans in the IPL. His father was an athlete. He represented India at the South Asian Games in Dhaka, while his mother was a state-level volleyball player.

In February 2022, he was bought by the Gujarat Titans in the auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament for a low-ball fee of INR 20 lakh. Sudharsan's performance in the TNPL led to his selection in the IPL team.

"Going forward, if I’m not wrong, in two years, he’ll do something great for franchise cricket and eventually for India," former Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya said about this 22-year-old player.

Sudarshan averaged 51.71 while scoring 362 runs during the 2023 IPL season. Gujarat Titans lost the IPL final despite his 96 score against Chennai Super Kings. Earlier this year, during the first-ever TNPL auction, Sudharsan emerged as the highest-paid player.