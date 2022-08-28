IND vs PAK Asia Cup time, venue, probable playing XI, pitch, weather update - All you need to know

India vs Pakistan

India will be playing against Pakistan in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022. Last year in 2021, Babar Azam's Pakistan crushed Virat Kohli's India by 10 wickets at the same venue in the first match of the World Twenty20.

Both Group A teams are the top contenders for the Asia Cup 2022. However, the absence of Jaspreet Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi is not the best news for both team. With young guns such as Rishab Pant, Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh, India would be looking for a headstart.

On the other side, Pakistan will depend significantly on their top three batsmen, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman for setting up or chasing a good total. Here's all you should know about India vs Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022.

Here's all you need to know about the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 match in Dubai

When and what time will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match start?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on August 28 (Sunday) at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Which channel will telecast India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match​ in India?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs Pakistan Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani