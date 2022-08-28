Search icon
Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan's predicted XI vs India in Match 2 : Who Will be the pace spearhead in Shaheen's absence?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 02:10 PM IST

File Photo

India and Pakistan will lock horns in Dubai on August 28, Sunday, in Match 2 of the Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan have the bragging rights after their thumping 10-wicket victory over their arch-rivals in their last meeting in the 2021 T20 World Cup at the same venue. India, on the other hand, have had a great run of form, coming into the tournament on the back of series wins over Zimbabwe and West Indies.

In the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan faced each other 15 times. Out of which, India have won 8 while Pakistan have won 5 matches. 

Both Group A teams are heavy favorites to win the Asia Cup in 2022. Pakistan will rely heavily on their top three batters, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Fakhar Zaman, to build up or chase a good total. 

Virat Kohli facing Pakistani spinner Shadab Khan would be the prime highlight of the match. Since Kohli has been struggling against leg spinners, facing Shadab could be a huge challenge.

Hardik Pandya is in great form and would be looking to thrash bowlers. The year has been fortunate for Pandya, as he won his first IPL trophy as a captain while playing for Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, Haris Rauf was one of the key players for Pakistan in the last T20 world cup.

Asia Cup 2022, Match 2- Pakistan Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Harris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain, and Usman Qadir.

While India will have an advantage because their top order is in excellent form, Pakistan may have a second home advantage because they are more experienced at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Both India and Pakistan have won four of their past five T20 International matches, with only one narrow defeat. Given the batting conditions, India will opt to chase rather than set a total.

