India's Predicted XI vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: Who will be Rohit's opening partner?

Image Credit: BCCI

India and Pakistan will lock horns in Dubai on August 28, Sunday, in Match 2 of the Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan have the bragging rights after their thumping 10-wicket victory over their arch-rivals in their last meeting in the 2021 T20 World Cup at the same venue. India, on the other hand, have had a great run of form, coming into the tournament on the back of series wins over Zimbabwe and West Indies.

In the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan faced each other 15 times. Out of which, India have won 8 while Pakistan have won 5 matches.

Both Group A teams are heavy favorites to win the Asia Cup in 2022. The absence of Jaspreet Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi, on the other hand, is bad news for both teams. India would be looking for a head start with young guns like Rishab Pant, Deepak Hooda, and Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan, on the other side, will rely heavily on their top three batters, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Fakhar Zaman, to build up or chase a good total. Here's everything you need to know about India vs. Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022.

Asia Cup 2022, Match 2- India Predicted Playing XI

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

While India will have an advantage because their top order is in excellent form, Pakistan may have a second home advantage because they are more experienced at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Both India and Pakistan have won four of their past five T20 International matches, with only one narrow defeat. Given the batting conditions, India will opt to chase rather than set a total.