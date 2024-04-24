Twitter
Amitabh Bachchan begins Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 shoot, reveals working 8 hours without break, shares pics

Amitabh Bachchan began shooting Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, and he worked 8 hours non-stop, without a 'traditional break'.

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 11:52 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan has commenced filming for the popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Confirming this in his blog post, Big B shared the first photos from the sets of 'KBC 16' on Tuesday night.

Apart from this, he provided further details, mentioning that he had to 'lunch in car' and did not have the luxury of traditional breaks. In his blog, Big B first shared a photo in which he can be seen in a casual outfit. Additionally, he also shared photos in which he features in a black suit. Alongside the photos, Big B wrote, "Nikle the kaam pe apni gaadi se, roop swaroop hua logo ki zimedaari se. Khel hone jaa raha hai naye season ka, sneh-pyaar bana rahe ef parivaar ka."

"Non stop schedule beginning at 9 and worked till 5 without the traditional break. Done it driven off , and lunched in car .. that rolled appropriate eat and that consumption drink," he continued. Earlier, Sony TV announced on social media with a promo that the beloved show is making a comeback due to popular demand.

The promo started with the emotional speech of Big B that he gave while wrapping up the last season. However, as it ends a voice can be heard, saying, " Har aarambh ka ant taye hai magar apnon ke pyar mein jo anand hai.. to har ant ke baad shubharambh nishchit hai.."

Big B later said, "Gunja jo aapke pyar ka shankhnaad , to aana padega fir" (If the sound of your love echoes, I will have to come again). The makers also announced that registration for KBC 16 will start from April 26. The caption reads, "Aisa mila pyar ki laut raha hai fir ek baar, #KaunBanegaCrorepati.. shuru ho rahe hai #KBCRegistrations 26 April raat 9 baje..@amitabhbachchan #KBConSonyTV #KBC16 #kbcisback"

The Agneepath star started hosting the quiz show in 2000, and since then he has been a constant part of the show except for one season. In 2006, Shah Rukh Khan replaced Big B as a host for the third season of the show.

