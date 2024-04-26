Twitter
Bollywood

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was 'obsessed' with this superstar, wanted to cast her in Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, but...

Before Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut OTT series Heeramandi hits the streaming platform, here's an interesting piece of trivia you should know about the maverick director.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 12:59 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Madhuri Dixit
Master filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for helming magnum opus like Devdas, Bajirao Mastaani, Padmaavat, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. In his films, the female protagonists are shown in the most beautiful avatars, with stronger character arcs. The director will soon be making his OTT debut with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, and today we will talk about the director's obsession with an actress. 

In 2011, Sanjay talked about his obsession for Madhuri with PTI and revealed that he wanted Madhuri in all of his films, right from his debut directorial Khamoshi: The Musical. In the conversation, Sanjay disclosed that he wanted to cast Madhuri in Khamoshi, and even waited two-and-half years for her, "I waited for two-and-half years during Khamoshi to ask her to read the script but I couldn't get through to her. So I made the film without her." For his next film, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhansali initially wanted Madhuri to play Nandini, "During Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam also I tried but it did not happen." After facing rejection twice, the director "ensured that in Devdas Madhuri was there." 

Speaking about his obsession with Madhuri, Bhansali said, "I've wanted to direct her in all of my films, right from Khamoshi. I am obsessed with her. No other director is as obsessed with an actress." Before Madhuri came on board for Devdas, the actress informed Bhansali that she was getting married. The Beta actress asked the director if he would still consider her for the film. Bhansali recalled his reply, "I told her that it didn't matter if she was getting married or having kids, I still wanted her to play Chandramukhi.


About Heeramandi 

Bhansali's OTT debut series features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal as the tawaifs in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj in the 1940s. Also starring Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Vaishnavi Ganatra, and Farida Jalal amongst others, Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar will start streaming on Netflix from May 1.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
