IND vs NED ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Bengaluru

Check out all the details related to India vs Netherlands match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Bengaluru.

In the upcoming 45th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, India will be pitted against the Netherlands for the very first time. Currently, India holds the top position in the ICC World Cup 2023 points table, while the Netherlands finds itself at the bottom of the standings. India has participated in eight matches so far in this prestigious tournament, emerging victorious in all of them. On the other hand, the Netherlands has also played eight matches, managing to secure victory in only two.

India's most recent game was against South Africa, where they showcased their dominance by winning with a staggering margin of 243 runs. In contrast, the Netherlands faced a defeat in their last encounter against England, with a significant margin of 160 runs.

Live Streaming Details

When and where is the India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup match?

The India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup match is on Sunday, November 12 at M Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru.

What time is the India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup match?

The England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match will begin at 2:00 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:30 pm.

Where to watch the India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup match on TV in India?

The India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup match on the internet in India?

All the matches of the World Cup, including India vs Netherlands, will be livestreamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. For other devices like TVs or laptops, the user will need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar.

Pitch report

Batsmen can effortlessly score runs throughout the day on this surface, where bowlers should avoid being predictable in their line and length. If teams play to their strengths, batting first can result in scores exceeding 350.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to reach approximately 30°C, accompanied by a humidity level of around 68%. Additionally, wind speeds are anticipated to be around 21 km/hr.

Probabale playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah / Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

READ| IND vs NED, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Netherlands Match 45