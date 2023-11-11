IND vs NED, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Netherlands Match 45

IND vs NED Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 45, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, India vs Netherlands.

The Netherlands is set to face India in their final match of the ODI World Cup 2023, which will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This match presents a golden opportunity for the Netherlands to conclude their tournament by competing against one of the strongest teams in the competition. India has been in sensational form throughout the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

In their eight matches thus far, India has yet to taste defeat. In each game, India has emerged as the victor by a significant margin. With the exception of their match against New Zealand, India has consistently dominated their opponents. The team is firing on all cylinders, with their batsmen scoring runs, bowlers taking wickets, and fielders displaying brilliance on the field.

On the other hand, the Netherlands has struggled to maintain momentum after their victory over South Africa. Their batting lineup has failed to click, resulting in below-par totals more often than not. This has hindered their progress in the tournament. However, the Dutch side's strength lies in their bowling and fielding abilities. As they prepare to face India, the Netherlands will be eager to capitalize on their bowling prowess and exert enough pressure on the home team.

Match Details

IND vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 45

Date and Time: November 12, 2:00 PM

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

IND vs NED Dream11 prediction

Keeper: KL Rahul, Scott Edwards

Batters: Rohit Sharma (VC), Virat Kohli (C), Wasley Barresi

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Bas De Leede, Logan Van Beek

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs NED, My Dream11 prediction

Scott Edwards, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann (VC), Mohammad Siraj, Paul Van Meekeren, Kuldeep Yadav, Aryan Dutt