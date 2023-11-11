IND vs NED, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Netherlands Match 45

Headlines

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf bags unwanted record in ODI World Cup 2023 game against England

Deepotsav: Ayodhya lights up with over 24 lakh diyas for Diwali celebrations

Automation Is Key to Cutting Down on Business Costs: Sai Madhur

Stubble burning: Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana sees 'moderate' air quality at many places

IND vs NED ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Bengaluru

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf bags unwanted record in ODI World Cup 2023 game against England

Stubble burning: Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana sees 'moderate' air quality at many places

Automation Is Key to Cutting Down on Business Costs: Sai Madhur

7 morning drinks to cure Diwali party hangover

8 yoga poses to deal with frozen shoulder

 10 ways to consume dry fruits as per Ayurveda

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

This actress never went to school, started modeling at 14, debut film with Amitabh Bachchan flopped, her net worth is...

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

This action star stood on airplane at 1000 ft, barely escaped losing his eye, suffering from slipped disc after...

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs NED, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Netherlands Match 45

IND vs NED Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 45, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, India vs Netherlands.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 07:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Netherlands is set to face India in their final match of the ODI World Cup 2023, which will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This match presents a golden opportunity for the Netherlands to conclude their tournament by competing against one of the strongest teams in the competition. India has been in sensational form throughout the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

In their eight matches thus far, India has yet to taste defeat. In each game, India has emerged as the victor by a significant margin. With the exception of their match against New Zealand, India has consistently dominated their opponents. The team is firing on all cylinders, with their batsmen scoring runs, bowlers taking wickets, and fielders displaying brilliance on the field.

On the other hand, the Netherlands has struggled to maintain momentum after their victory over South Africa. Their batting lineup has failed to click, resulting in below-par totals more often than not. This has hindered their progress in the tournament. However, the Dutch side's strength lies in their bowling and fielding abilities. As they prepare to face India, the Netherlands will be eager to capitalize on their bowling prowess and exert enough pressure on the home team.

Match Details

IND vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 45

Date and Time: November 12, 2:00 PM

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 

IND vs NED Dream11 prediction

Keeper: KL Rahul, Scott Edwards

Batters: Rohit Sharma (VC), Virat Kohli (C), Wasley Barresi

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Bas De Leede, Logan Van Beek

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs NED, My Dream11 prediction

Scott Edwards, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann (VC), Mohammad Siraj, Paul Van Meekeren, Kuldeep Yadav, Aryan Dutt

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This bird earns the title of 'world's most dangerous bird' - here's why

This artiste used to sing in Gurudwara, first salary was just Rs 2500, is now Punjab's richest actor, net worth is...

This Bollywood star was rejected from two reality shows, ignored by Karan Johar, now charges Rs 10 crore per film

Chhoti Diwali 2023: Date, history, significance of Narak Chaturdashi

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Beautiful swings to enhance your outdoor space

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE