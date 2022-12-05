IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma-led Team India penalised 80 percent match fees for slow over rate in 1st ODI

Team India fined 80 percent of their match fees for slow over rate in 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma-led Team India suffered a narrow 1-wicket defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in the first ODI in Dhaka and after the match, the Men in Blue have been penalised by ICC for maintaining a slow over rate.

Rohit Sharma and Co were fined 80 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first ODI on Sunday. While the visitors were let down by their batting as they could only score 186 runs, the Indian bowlers nearly pulled away with a miraculous comeback, only to be spoiled by Mehidy Hassan's unbeaten 38-run knock which turned the result of the match on its head.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue were penalised for their slow approach with the ball afterwards the first ODI.

Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

India captain Rohit Sharma pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Michael Gough and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel levelled the charge.

The attention now shifts to the second ODI in Dhaka, and Rohit's side need to win both the remaining games to avoid back-to-back ODI series losses, having suffered a 0-1 defeat against New Zealand of late.