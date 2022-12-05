Pakistan brutally trolled after losing Rawalpindi Test, England claim historic 74-run win

England beat Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test to claim a thrilling win

The first Test between Pakistan and England finally ended in a defeat for Babar Azam's men and it proved to be a much closer and more thrilling finish than many fans would have expected as Ben Stokes's side prevailed by 74 runs.

As many four England batsmen smashed centuries on Day 1 of the Rawalpindi Test to help the Three Lions to a historic total of 605 runs.

They would eventually finish with 657, however, the Men in Green also responded in stunning fashion as they scored 579 in reply, however, Ben Stokes came up with a brave call as his side declared after 264, however, Pakistan nearly pulled off the miracle, almost.

James Anderson and Ollie Robinson had other ideas they both picked up a four-wicket haul each to set up a thrilling finish with Pakistan's tail-enders looking to fight it out and stay alive for a draw.

READ| Highest first innings score to lose a test match: Which team holds the unwanted record?

In his debut Test match, Mohammad Ali was looking to help his side pull away with a famous victory, as the Three Lions chased the final wicket. However, it wasn't to be for the Men in Green, as Naseem Shah was dismissed by Jack Leach which sealed a memorable win for England.

The flat pitch and England's decision to declare early allowed Pakistan back into the contest, but they fought valiantly and came up with an unlikely win, minutes before the match would have been called a draw.

Despite the tough fight from Pakistan, Babar's side got brutally trolled as they were given a golden chance from England as they declared early, but still the hosts were on the losing side.

Check how fans reacted to Pakistan's loss:

From 86 runs to win with 5 wickets in hand, to losing by 75 runs, unreal bottling by Pakistan — feryy (@ffspari) December 5, 2022

Essentially, England have taken a game on a pitch designed for a dull batting draw and converted it into a thrilling test match. I am in awe of how England are playing test cricket — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 5, 2022

Shame on Pakistan Test Team — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) December 5, 2022

Pakistan in test at home in 2022-



Draw

Draw

Loss

Loss

Bc home pr kon harta haii.. — अंकुश (@AAAKKKJJN) December 5, 2022

Embarrassing to call pakistan a test nation — Nakshatra Singh (@Nakshat) December 5, 2022

we deserved to win against Pakistan they made a graveyard pitch we made it exciting by playing attacking and then declaring knowing we can also lose — Asam (@Asam__A) December 5, 2022

More to follow...