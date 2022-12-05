Search icon
Pakistan brutally trolled after losing Rawalpindi Test, England claim historic 74-run win

Pakistan suffered 74-run loss in the 1st Test against England in Rawalpindi, as Ollie Robinson-James Anderson's 4 wicket hauls helped the Three Lions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 05:22 PM IST

Pakistan brutally trolled after losing Rawalpindi Test, England claim historic 74-run win
England beat Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test to claim a thrilling win

The first Test between Pakistan and England finally ended in a defeat for Babar Azam's men and it proved to be a much closer and more thrilling finish than many fans would have expected as Ben Stokes's side prevailed by 74 runs.

As many four England batsmen smashed centuries on Day 1 of the Rawalpindi Test to help the Three Lions to a historic total of 605 runs. 

They would eventually finish with 657, however, the Men in Green also responded in stunning fashion as they scored 579 in reply, however, Ben Stokes came up with a brave call as his side declared after 264, however, Pakistan nearly pulled off the miracle, almost. 

James Anderson and Ollie Robinson had other ideas they both picked up a four-wicket haul each to set up a thrilling finish with Pakistan's tail-enders looking to fight it out and stay alive for a draw. 

READ| Highest first innings score to lose a test match: Which team holds the unwanted record?

In his debut Test match, Mohammad Ali was looking to help his side pull away with a famous victory, as the Three Lions chased the final wicket. However, it wasn't to be for the Men in Green, as Naseem Shah was dismissed by Jack Leach which sealed a memorable win for England. 

The flat pitch and England's decision to declare early allowed Pakistan back into the contest, but they fought valiantly and came up with an unlikely win, minutes before the match would have been called a draw. 

Despite the tough fight from Pakistan, Babar's side got brutally trolled as they were given a golden chance from England as they declared early, but still the hosts were on the losing side. 

Check how fans reacted to Pakistan's loss: 

More to follow... 

