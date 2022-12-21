IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report of Dhaka

Here's all you need to know about the 2nd Test match between India-Bangladesh: Live streaming, pitch report and much more.

The second Test between India and Bangladesh begins on Thursday (December 22). The KL Rahul-led side won the first Test by 188 runs and now leads the two-match Test series 1-0. The visitors cannot lose the series; Bangladesh can only draw the series in Dhaka if they win the second Test.

In the 12 Tests that India has played against Bangladesh, they have yet to lose a match. India has been dominant against Bangladesh both at home and away. The visitors also put up a commanding performance with bat and ball in the opening Test. Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Siraj, and Cheteshwar Pujara led India to a 188-run victory.

Shubman Gill too made the most of his opportunity, scoring a century. The form of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will be the only cause for concern. The pair failed to obtain a high score and will be looking to turn things around in the second Test.

On the other hand, The competition for the top two slots in the WTC standings has heated up, with India (55.77 PCT) moving up to second place following South Africa's (54.55 PCT) big loss to Australia (76.92 PCT) in the two-day Gabba Test.

The forthcoming home series against Australia will be crucial in India's attempt for a second consecutive World Test Championship final, but they also can't afford any slip-ups against Bangladesh, who showed plenty of fight in the first Test after a dismal first innings with the bat.

Match Details

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test

Date and Time: 22nd December 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Live Streaming Details

At what time will IND vs BAN 2nd Test start?

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will begin at 9:00 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live?

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the online live stream of IND vs BAN 2nd Test?

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv app.

IND vs BAN 2nd Test- Pitch Report

A competitive track entices both teams, with the average first-innings score hovering around 300 runs. Spinners have taken more than half of the wickets in the last three Tests at the venue. The pitch is also projected to slow down, with average innings scores dropping over the last three Tests. Given the track record at the venue, both teams will prefer to bat first if they win the toss.

IND vs BAN 2nd Test- Weather Report

The weather in Dhaka would be sunny and pleasant for the entire five-day Test. According to weather.com, the temperature will range between 16 and 29 degrees Celsius on match days 22 to 26, with humidity ranging between 60 and 65% during the day. There is a 10% probability of rain.

Predicted playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed

