IND vs BAN 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh Test match in Dhaka

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for IND vs BAN 2nd Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 04:24 PM IST

The second and final Test of the 2 match series between India and Bangladesh will begin on Thursday, December 22 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

India began the series strongly, with Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav excelling with bat and ball, respectively. Team India is still missing regular skipper Rohit Sharma, but they will start as clear favorites thanks to their great spin combination of Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel.

However, the visitors will face a competent Bangladesh team that is a force to be reckoned with at home. While their spin attack will be crucial, Bangladesh will rely on their batters to develop in the subsequent game. An exciting Test match awaits in Dhaka, with both teams looking to close the series on a good note.

Match Details

Date and Time: 22nd December 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

IND vs BAN 2nd Test- Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Mushfiqur Rahim, Virat Kohli (vc), Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel (c), Mehidy Hasan

Bowlers: Taijul Islam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs BAN- My Dream11 Team

Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Axar Patel, Mehidy Hasan (vc), Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

