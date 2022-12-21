IND vs BAN 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh Test match in Dhaka

The second and final Test of the 2 match series between India and Bangladesh will begin on Thursday, December 22 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.
India began the series strongly, with Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav excelling with bat and ball, respectively. Team India is still missing regular skipper Rohit Sharma, but they will start as clear favorites thanks to their great spin combination of Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel.
However, the visitors will face a competent Bangladesh team that is a force to be reckoned with at home. While their spin attack will be crucial, Bangladesh will rely on their batters to develop in the subsequent game. An exciting Test match awaits in Dhaka, with both teams looking to close the series on a good note.
Match Details
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test
Date and Time: 22nd December 2022, 9:00 AM IST
Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Live Streaming: SonyLIV
IND vs BAN 2nd Test- Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Rishabh Pant
Batters: Mushfiqur Rahim, Virat Kohli (vc), Shubman Gill
All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel (c), Mehidy Hasan
Bowlers: Taijul Islam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
IND vs BAN- My Dream11 Team
Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Axar Patel, Mehidy Hasan (vc), Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
