IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Team India looks to take advantage of depleted Bangladesh side at Indore - Preview

After securing the T20I series, Team India are set to lock horns with Bangladesh again for the first of two-match Test series in Indore from Thursday (November 14).

The second match of the series will bring a new challenge for Kohli and his boys when they will be playing their very first Day-Night Test match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 22-26.

"The challenge would be to keep up to those standards again and play that kind of cricket again which, I feel, the guys are in the frame of mind to do that. They are hungry, everyone looks very happy, anticipating the Test match," Kohli said during the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

"I think the idea is to have a balanced field and still keep attacking the batsmen with the soft ball and try to take a couple of wickets and when the hard ball arrives, you can be on top again."

"That has been successful for us, honestly, after the series we had against South Africa, it is very difficult to pin out what are the things which are alarming that we need to work on. I think we had a pretty complete series," he added.

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma

Bangladesh's newly appointed skipper Mominul Haque claimed that being the captain will help him improve his game. Mominul was appointed to led the "Bengal Tigers" after former captain Shakib Al-Hassan received a ban from the ICC last month.

"I do not think, being the captain will change my batting style. I will apply the same composure I did earlier and will bat in the same manner. Being a captain will help me become more responsible and it will further improve my cricketing knowledge. As a captain, it is a good opportunity for me to showcase my skills. It will be all about adjusting the mental aspect of the game," Momin told reporters.

While Tamim decided to not take part in the series due to personal issues, Shakib was handed a ban by the ICC just days before the start of the series.

"It would be challenging to play without Shakib and Tamim, but the guys are up for the challenge," he claimed.

Probable XI: Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain

As far as the weather goes ahead of the match, the skies are expected to be clear and temperatures should be in the late 20s and is expected to be the same throughout the game.

Squads:

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill

Bangladesh Squad: Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Saif Hassan, Ebadat Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Mithun