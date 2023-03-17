IND vs AUS: KL Rahul memes go viral as India wins 1st ODI by 5 wickets

Screen Grab

KL India beat Australia by five wickets in the first one-day international thanks largely to a brilliant 75 from Rahul under extreme duress. After a win in the first game, India has a commanding 1-0 lead in the series. Rahul kept his cool throughout a 91-ball knock that included seven fours and a six as India chased a goal of 189. With Ravindra Jadeja, he made 108 runs in an unbroken sixth-wicket partnership (45 not out).

After India's triumph against Australia, internet users were quick to comment on KL Rahul's performance and upload memes celebrating India's victory. These are a handful of them.

