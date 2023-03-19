IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Australia level series 1-1 with dominant 10-wicket win in Vizag

Image Source: Twitter

On Sunday, at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Australia achieved a remarkable 10-wicket victory against India in the second ODI of the three-match series. Courtesy to a five-wicket haul from Mitchell Starc, as well as impressive performances from Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head.

Starc's five-wicket haul was a standout moment in the match, demonstrating his exceptional skill as a bowler. Meanwhile, Marsh and Head's top-knocks helped to secure Australia's victory, showcasing their talent as batsmen.

The match concluded in a mere four hours, as Australia effortlessly chased down a target of 118 runs on a favorable batting surface, achieving their victory in a mere 11 overs.

Mitchell Marsh put on a show-stopping performance, hitting a 28-ball fifty and finishing with a whopping 66 runs in just 36 balls. His power-hitting was on full display, smashing 6 sixes and 6 boundaries. Travis Head also played a crucial role, remaining unbeaten on 51 and hitting 10 boundaries.

Australia's victory in the second ODI ensured they stayed alive in the series after losing the first match in Mumbai by 5 wickets. The series finale will take place in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22.

It's worth noting that this was Rohit Sharma's first 10-wicket loss as ODI captain at home since December 2017. Additionally, India's 8-match unbeaten run in ODIs came to an end.

None of the Indian bowlers were able to find their rhythm, and it seemed as though the Australian openers were playing on a completely different surface than the one where Mitchell Starc had previously rattled the Indian top-order with his 9th 5-wicket haul.

