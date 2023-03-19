IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Twitter erupts with hilarious memes after Mitchell Starc’s five-fer blows India away for 117

Image Source: Twitter

On Sunday, March 19, in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam, Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc claimed an impressive 5/53 as the visitors bundled out India for a mere 117 in just 26 overs. Sean Abbott (3/23) and Nathan Ellis (2/13) also provided excellent support acts.

India was sent into bat after losing the toss, and their troubles began early on when opener Shubman Gill was caught at point for a duck in the first over. India captain Rohit Sharma (13) followed soon after, caught at slip after a poor shot at a wide delivery from Starc.

Starc continued his impressive form from the first ODI, trapping Suryakumar Yadav lbw for a golden duck. Yadav was caught in no man’s land by a fullish delivery that swung in late, leaving India in a dire situation at 32/3.

KL Rahul, who had been India's savior in the first ODI, was unable to repeat his heroics this time around. He was caught plumb in front by another probing delivery from Starc, who got the ball to shape in from middle stump. Rahul (9) went for the flick, but the right-handed batter was beaten for pace and was late in getting his bat down.

Steve Smith then pulled off a spectacular one-handed catch to leave the hosts in tatters at 49/5. Hardik Pandya (1) poked at a good length delivery outside off from Abbott, and the edge was gobbled up by Smith at slip, who flung himself to his right and took a blinder.

Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 16 runs, unfortunately, did not make a noteworthy contribution to the game. However, he did manage to add 20 runs to the scoreboard for the seventh wicket alongside Axar Patel, who remained unbeaten on 29 runs.

Fans were disappointed from Team India's performance in the 2nd ODI. They expressed their reactions by sharing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Kohli giving the new bowlers his wicket: a consistent story always. — Venu Madhav (@veinuuu) March 19, 2023

Indian fans to Team India batters after another horrendous batting show



Fans be like :( pic.twitter.com/VbQpBdNrTe — Shakti Man (@IamShaktiMann) March 19, 2023

Kya batting h pic.twitter.com/Mb9GpTWhc3 — Vinay Tiwari (@VinayTi65700914) March 19, 2023

Mere captainship me TEAM KA ITNA HI RUN BANEGA pic.twitter.com/a0YPh3AE64 — Anu ICT FANGIRL (@big_bull12) March 19, 2023

READ| 'Sara bhabhi ko leke ujjain jaye': Fans troll Shubman Gill for scoring duck against Australia in 2nd ODI