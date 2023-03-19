Search icon
'Sara bhabhi ko leke ujjain jaye': Fans troll Shubman Gill for scoring duck against Australia in 2nd ODI

Despite a disappointing performance in the first ODI, fans were still hopeful that Gill would come through in the second game.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 04:23 PM IST

Team India took on the Aussies in the second game of the ongoing three-match ODI series in Vizag. The Men in Blue won the series opener but face a terrible batting collapse at the top order in Mumbai. India were struggling terribly by losing four wickets for 39 runs in 10 overs. Star batters like Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav went cheaply.

So, fans were not happy with such a from the top order batters. Especially, Shubman Gill disappointed his fans as he scored only 20 runs off 31 balls, including three fours. Gill came to this series with a century in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He impressed everyone when he got opportunities in the last two Tests.

Despite a disappointing performance in the first ODI, fans were still hopeful that Gill would come through in the second game. Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first, with Rohit Sharma and Gill opening for India. Unfortunately, the young star failed once again, going for a duck as Mitchell Starc took his wicket with a ball that was much wider than his off-stump. Fans were quick to express their disappointment and frustration on social media.

Five-wicket haul from Mitchell Starc helped Australia in bundling out India at 117 in the second ODI.

Although Axar Patel remained unbeaten at 29, India lost wickets at the other end. Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis were the standout bowlers for Australia, with Abbott taking three wickets and Ellis taking two.

