'Sara bhabhi ko leke ujjain jaye': Fans troll Shubman Gill for scoring duck against Australia in 2nd ODI

Team India took on the Aussies in the second game of the ongoing three-match ODI series in Vizag. The Men in Blue won the series opener but face a terrible batting collapse at the top order in Mumbai. India were struggling terribly by losing four wickets for 39 runs in 10 overs. Star batters like Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav went cheaply.

So, fans were not happy with such a from the top order batters. Especially, Shubman Gill disappointed his fans as he scored only 20 runs off 31 balls, including three fours. Gill came to this series with a century in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He impressed everyone when he got opportunities in the last two Tests.

Despite a disappointing performance in the first ODI, fans were still hopeful that Gill would come through in the second game. Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first, with Rohit Sharma and Gill opening for India. Unfortunately, the young star failed once again, going for a duck as Mitchell Starc took his wicket with a ball that was much wider than his off-stump. Fans were quick to express their disappointment and frustration on social media.

Check out the reactions here:

Sara bhabhi ko leke ujjain jaye — Shivam Mishra (@ShivamM87770842) March 19, 2023

Just a soft dismissal. — Souvik Sarkar (@souvikss18) March 19, 2023

And they Call Him Prince — _Prince_ (@SSMBCULT_13) March 19, 2023

No flat track no party — DhoniFanRoshan (@ItsRoshan124) March 19, 2023

Lagta hai Sunday kharab hone wala hai — BK amazing (@bk_amazing) March 19, 2023

Abhi bhi time hai is aadmi ko bula lo pic.twitter.com/LIyil6uj0H — Adarsh Vardhan (@Adarsh9500) March 19, 2023

Five-wicket haul from Mitchell Starc helped Australia in bundling out India at 117 in the second ODI.

Although Axar Patel remained unbeaten at 29, India lost wickets at the other end. Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis were the standout bowlers for Australia, with Abbott taking three wickets and Ellis taking two.

