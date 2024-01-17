IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma makes history, becomes 1st batter to achieve massive feat in men's T20Is

The Indian captain concluded his innings with an unbeaten score of 121 runs off just 69 balls.

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, delivered a remarkable performance, smashing his fifth T20I hundred to salvage India's pride in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17th.

With this achievement, Rohit becomes the sole player to have scored five centuries in the shortest format of the game, surpassing his compatriot Suryakumar Yadav and Australia's Glenn Maxwell, who have four to their names.

Entering the contest after two consecutive failures, the opener was eager to make an early impact. However, his leg glance was mistakenly called as leg-byes by umpire Virender Sharma, leading to a comical exchange between the Indian skipper and the umpire. Unfortunately, the laughter was short-lived as the Afghan bowlers wreaked havoc on the Indian top order.

Despite a promising start, India found themselves in a precarious situation in the third over when both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli were dismissed in quick succession. Kohli's dismissal for a golden duck left the fans in Bengaluru disappointed.

Shivam Dube, who had scored fifties in the previous two matches, could only manage one run before getting dismissed. Sanju Samson also failed to leave a mark as he too fell without scoring a single run.

However, Rinku Singh came to the crease and joined forces with the Indian skipper, forming a resilient partnership that ultimately saved the team. The duo steadily accumulated 61 runs in the first 10 overs before shifting gears and accelerating the scoring rate. The Indian skipper fearlessly took on the bowlers, effortlessly finding the boundaries.

Rohit Sharma achieved a remarkable feat by scoring a century in a mere 64 deliveries, comprising of 10 boundaries and 6 sixes. The Indian captain concluded his innings with an unbeaten score of 121 runs off just 69 balls. This outstanding performance marked the fourth highest individual score by an Indian batsman in T20 Internationals.

For Rohit, this achievement held a special significance as it served as a redemption at the Chinnaswamy stadium, where his previous records were not up to par. With a total of 212 runs on the board, India successfully concluded their innings.

READ| NZ vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan runs without bat, touches down with gloves; result is....