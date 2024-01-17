IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma makes history, becomes 1st batter to achieve massive feat in men's T20Is

Headlines

DNA TV Show: How to protect yourself from Call Forwarding Scam

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: India beat Afghanistan in second Super Over thriller, sweep series 3-0

PM Modi, Mohanlal, Mammootty attend Suresh Gopi's daughter wedding in Guruvayur temple, see photos and videos

Confusion Galore: Why was Rohit Sharma allowed to bat in second Super Over after retiring hurt in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I?

'Understand actions that countries take in self defence': India on Iran missile strike in Pakistan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: How to protect yourself from Call Forwarding Scam

PM Modi, Mohanlal, Mammootty attend Suresh Gopi's daughter wedding in Guruvayur temple, see photos and videos

Confusion Galore: Why was Rohit Sharma allowed to bat in second Super Over after retiring hurt in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I?

10 strongest currencies in the world

Batters with most sixes in T20Is

10 animals that bring good luck

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony: Know About Chandrakant Sompura, Man Behind Ram Mandir's Structure

Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha': List Of Cricketers Invited To Attend Consecration Ceremony In Ayodhya

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Importance Of Shri Ram’s Name In Indian Culture

PM Modi, Mohanlal, Mammootty attend Suresh Gopi's daughter wedding in Guruvayur temple, see photos and videos

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

Manoj Bajpayee reveals his viral shirtless photo with six-pack abs was photoshopped: 'It's impossible to...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma makes history, becomes 1st batter to achieve massive feat in men's T20Is

The Indian captain concluded his innings with an unbeaten score of 121 runs off just 69 balls.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 09:36 PM IST

article-main
X/@BCCI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, delivered a remarkable performance, smashing his fifth T20I hundred to salvage India's pride in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17th.

With this achievement, Rohit becomes the sole player to have scored five centuries in the shortest format of the game, surpassing his compatriot Suryakumar Yadav and Australia's Glenn Maxwell, who have four to their names.

Entering the contest after two consecutive failures, the opener was eager to make an early impact. However, his leg glance was mistakenly called as leg-byes by umpire Virender Sharma, leading to a comical exchange between the Indian skipper and the umpire. Unfortunately, the laughter was short-lived as the Afghan bowlers wreaked havoc on the Indian top order.

Despite a promising start, India found themselves in a precarious situation in the third over when both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli were dismissed in quick succession. Kohli's dismissal for a golden duck left the fans in Bengaluru disappointed.

Shivam Dube, who had scored fifties in the previous two matches, could only manage one run before getting dismissed. Sanju Samson also failed to leave a mark as he too fell without scoring a single run.

However, Rinku Singh came to the crease and joined forces with the Indian skipper, forming a resilient partnership that ultimately saved the team. The duo steadily accumulated 61 runs in the first 10 overs before shifting gears and accelerating the scoring rate. The Indian skipper fearlessly took on the bowlers, effortlessly finding the boundaries.

Rohit Sharma achieved a remarkable feat by scoring a century in a mere 64 deliveries, comprising of 10 boundaries and 6 sixes. The Indian captain concluded his innings with an unbeaten score of 121 runs off just 69 balls. This outstanding performance marked the fourth highest individual score by an Indian batsman in T20 Internationals.

For Rohit, this achievement held a special significance as it served as a redemption at the Chinnaswamy stadium, where his previous records were not up to par. With a total of 212 runs on the board, India successfully concluded their innings.

READ| NZ vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan runs without bat, touches down with gloves; result is....

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

School teacher grooves to 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan with students, viral video wins internet

Watch: India's pioneer in the NBA, 'Giant' Satnam Singh transforms into a chokeslam artist

Meet Sumit Nagal, 26-year-old tennis player shining at Australian Open, leaves star player…

Pitch invader detained for hugging Virat Kohli, receives garlands, watch viral video

Meet woman, a Stanford graduate who left a high-paying job in US to build Rs 8000 crore company with her husband

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE