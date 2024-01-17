NZ vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan runs without bat, touches down with gloves; result is....

Mohammad Rizwan attempted to snatch a quick single but encountered an unexpected hurdle along the way.

During the thrilling third T20I match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Dunedin, an amusing incident unfolded. Pakistan's batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, attempted to snatch a quick single but encountered an unexpected hurdle along the way. As he sprinted towards the opposite end, his bat slipped from his grasp. Undeterred, Rizwan resorted to using his glove to complete the run.

Unfortunately for Rizwan, his efforts were in vain. The rules dictate that crossing the crease with a glove is not permissible, resulting in the umpire signaling a short run. This comical incident took place in the sixth over of Pakistan's innings, as they valiantly pursued a daunting target of 225 runs.

Rizwan had already contributed a commendable 24 runs and formed a crucial partnership with Babar Azam. With their combined efforts, the target appeared within reach. However, following Rizwan's dismissal, Pakistan's batting lineup crumbled, leaving Babar to wage a solitary battle against the opposition.

Earlier, Finn Allen matched the world record set by Hazratullah Zazai of Afghanistan, hitting 16 sixes in a T20 international innings. This outstanding performance also secured him the highest score by a New Zealander in T20 internationals, surpassing Brendon McCullum’s 123 against Bangladesh in 2012.

Hazratullah initially set the six-hitting record by scoring an impressive 162 from 62 balls against Ireland in 2019. However, Finn Allen's remarkable display has now put him on par with this record-breaking achievement. Notably, two of Allen's sixes were struck with such power that they traveled over 100 meters, with one even soaring over the crossbar and between the uprights of the adjacent rugby ground at the University Oval.

