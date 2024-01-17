NZ vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan runs without bat, touches down with gloves; result is....

Headlines

DNA TV Show: How to protect yourself from Call Forwarding Scam

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: India beat Afghanistan in second Super Over thriller, sweep series 3-0

PM Modi, Mohanlal, Mammootty attend Suresh Gopi's daughter wedding in Guruvayur temple, see photos and videos

Confusion Galore: Why was Rohit Sharma allowed to bat in second Super Over after retiring hurt in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I?

'Understand actions that countries take in self defence': India on Iran missile strike in Pakistan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: How to protect yourself from Call Forwarding Scam

PM Modi, Mohanlal, Mammootty attend Suresh Gopi's daughter wedding in Guruvayur temple, see photos and videos

Confusion Galore: Why was Rohit Sharma allowed to bat in second Super Over after retiring hurt in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I?

10 strongest currencies in the world

Batters with most sixes in T20Is

10 animals that bring good luck

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony: Know About Chandrakant Sompura, Man Behind Ram Mandir's Structure

Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha': List Of Cricketers Invited To Attend Consecration Ceremony In Ayodhya

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Importance Of Shri Ram’s Name In Indian Culture

PM Modi, Mohanlal, Mammootty attend Suresh Gopi's daughter wedding in Guruvayur temple, see photos and videos

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

Manoj Bajpayee reveals his viral shirtless photo with six-pack abs was photoshopped: 'It's impossible to...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

NZ vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan runs without bat, touches down with gloves; result is....

Mohammad Rizwan attempted to snatch a quick single but encountered an unexpected hurdle along the way.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 08:24 PM IST

article-main
X/Screengrab
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

During the thrilling third T20I match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Dunedin, an amusing incident unfolded. Pakistan's batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, attempted to snatch a quick single but encountered an unexpected hurdle along the way. As he sprinted towards the opposite end, his bat slipped from his grasp. Undeterred, Rizwan resorted to using his glove to complete the run.

Unfortunately for Rizwan, his efforts were in vain. The rules dictate that crossing the crease with a glove is not permissible, resulting in the umpire signaling a short run. This comical incident took place in the sixth over of Pakistan's innings, as they valiantly pursued a daunting target of 225 runs.

Rizwan had already contributed a commendable 24 runs and formed a crucial partnership with Babar Azam. With their combined efforts, the target appeared within reach. However, following Rizwan's dismissal, Pakistan's batting lineup crumbled, leaving Babar to wage a solitary battle against the opposition.

Earlier, Finn Allen matched the world record set by Hazratullah Zazai of Afghanistan, hitting 16 sixes in a T20 international innings. This outstanding performance also secured him the highest score by a New Zealander in T20 internationals, surpassing Brendon McCullum’s 123 against Bangladesh in 2012.

Hazratullah initially set the six-hitting record by scoring an impressive 162 from 62 balls against Ireland in 2019. However, Finn Allen's remarkable display has now put him on par with this record-breaking achievement. Notably, two of Allen's sixes were struck with such power that they traveled over 100 meters, with one even soaring over the crossbar and between the uprights of the adjacent rugby ground at the University Oval.

READ| Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel climb up in T20I rankings after heroics vs Afghanistan

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

School teacher grooves to 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan with students, viral video wins internet

Watch: India's pioneer in the NBA, 'Giant' Satnam Singh transforms into a chokeslam artist

Meet Sumit Nagal, 26-year-old tennis player shining at Australian Open, leaves star player…

Pitch invader detained for hugging Virat Kohli, receives garlands, watch viral video

Meet woman, a Stanford graduate who left a high-paying job in US to build Rs 8000 crore company with her husband

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE