Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel climb up in T20I rankings after heroics vs Afghanistan

Yashasvi's explosive batting performance played a crucial role in India's 2-0 lead in the series, resulting in a six-wicket victory.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Axar Patel have achieved their career-best ICC T20I rankings in batting and bowling, respectively, due to their outstanding performances in the ongoing three-match series against Afghanistan at home.

Yashasvi has made a significant jump of seven places and now holds the sixth position with a remarkable rating of 739. Initially left out of the opening match against Afghanistan at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, the 22-year-old made a stunning comeback in the second T20I in Indore. He displayed his prowess by smashing 68 runs off just 34 balls, achieving a strike rate of 200.

Yashasvi's explosive batting performance played a crucial role in India's 2-0 lead in the series, resulting in a six-wicket victory. His innings was adorned with five fours and six maximums, leaving no room for the Afghan bowlers to stage a comeback.

Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has climbed one spot higher to No. four in the rankings, thanks to his impressive performance with three consecutive half-centuries against New Zealand. This rise in Babar's position has resulted in Aiden Markram's decline, as the South African T20I skipper now occupies the No. five slot.

Meanwhile, Axar Patel has also made significant progress and now finds himself at No. five in the T20I bowling rankings. Axar showcased his brilliance with the ball during the first T20I, securing figures of 2/23 and contributing to India's six-wicket victory.

He continued his exceptional performance in the second fixture, taking two wickets for just 17 runs, earning him the well-deserved Player of the Match (POTM) award. The Afghan batters struggled to score against him, finding it incredibly challenging to get him away.

At the top of the bowling rankings sits England's star leggie, Adil Rashid, while Akeal Hosein has claimed the new world No. two position with an impressive rating of 683. India's Ravi Bishnoi, unfortunately, has slipped down to the No. six spot.

READ| 'Virat was biggest threat at....': AB de Villiers weighs in on Kohli's batting position in T20Is