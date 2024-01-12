IND Vs AFG, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma equals Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni’s unwanted record

A dreadful miscommunication between Rohit and his partner Shubman Gill resulted in the former being dismissed without scoring a single run.

India captain Rohit Sharma's highly anticipated return to the T20I format ended in disaster as he was run out for a duck in the first T20I against Afghanistan in Mohali on Thursday. A dreadful miscommunication between Rohit and his partner Shubman Gill resulted in the former being dismissed without scoring a single run. This incident not only sparked a heated conversation between the two players but also placed Rohit at the top of an unwanted record. The India skipper now shares the most run-outs in T20Is for India with his predecessors Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

This marked the sixth time Rohit has been dismissed via a run-out in a T20 international, a number that matches Kohli and Dhoni's run-out dismissals while running between the wickets.

Despite his frustration with the manner of his dismissal, Rohit remained composed when discussing the incident after the match.

"A lot of positives, especially with the ball. It was not the easiest of conditions but our spinners bowled particularly well," said Rohit after the match.

On his mixup with Shubman Gill that led to the run-out, Rohit said, "Honestly, these things happen. When it happens, you feel frustrated because you want to be out there and score runs for your team. I wanted Shubman Gill to carry on. He played a good inning but got out."

Expanding on his team's performance, he expressed that Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, and Rinku Singh, the batters, are currently in excellent form. Moreover, he intends to experiment with various strategies in the upcoming matches.

"There are a lot of positives: Shivam Dube, the way Jitesh batted, Tilak as well and obviously Rinku. (Next game?) I want to try a few things. I want to make the bowlers do a few different things. Like how Washy (Washington Sundar) bowled the 19th today. Keeping those things in mind, we will try to do different things. But not at the cost of winning," he concluded.

