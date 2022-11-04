'I don't think we are favoured by ICC': BCCI chief Roger Binny reacts to 'favouritism' allegations

BCCI president Roger Binny

In response to the claims of 'unfair' favoritism,' BCCI president Roger Binny said that "every team receives the same treatment". Afridi has accused the International Cricket Council (ICC) of being biased towards India, claiming that “they want to ensure that India reaches semi-finals at any cost”.

The controversial comments from the former all-rounder come after row over umpire Marais Erasmus answering Virat Kohli’s appeal for a no-ball during the recent India vs Pakistan match. Some players including former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar had raised concerns about the decision in the aftermath of India’s memorable win.

"You saw the ground how wet it was. But ICC is inclined towards India. They want to ensure India reaches the semi-finals at any cost. The umpires were also the same who officiated India vs Pakistan & will get the best umpire awards," Afridi was quoted as alleging on Pakistani news channel Samaa TV.

Responding to favouritism allegations BCCI president said: "Not fair. I don't think we're favoured by ICC. Everyone gets the same treatment. No way in which you can say that. What do we get different from other teams? India is a big powerhouse in cricket but we're all treated the same."

Not fair. I don't think we're favoured by ICC.Everyone gets same treatment. No way in which you can say that. What do we get different from other teams? India is a big powerhouse in cricket but we're all treated the same: BCCI chief on allegations that ICC favours BCCI&Team India pic.twitter.com/fF77f2kiK3 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

Binny also said that it is the government that will take a decision on India travelling to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup next year. The BCCI has no say in the matter, Binny added.

Binny’s comment comes a couple of weeks after BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated that India will not travel to Pakistan, and that the Asia Cup will be held at a neutral venue.

"That is not in BCCI's hands. That has to be done from the Government's side. They give the clearances", Binny said on Friday while addressing the media in Chennai.

Earlier, in October, Jay Shah – who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) said that India won't travel to Pakistan for the men's Asia Cup next year.

"Neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan," Jay Shah had said. "It's the govt which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won't comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue."

The last bilateral series between the two countries was in 2012/13, when Pakistan visited India for three ODIs and two T20Is. Meanwhile, India last visited Pakistan in 2006, when the two teams competed in three Tests and five one-day internationals.

READ| 'You don't deserve to go the semi-finals if you...': Irfan Pathan ahead of India vs Zimbabwe T20 WC clash