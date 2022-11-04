'You don't deserve to go the semi-finals if you...': Irfan Pathan ahead of India vs Zimbabwe T20 WC clash

India are currently placed atop the Group 2 points table.

Irfan Pathan believes Team India do not deserve to advance to the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals if they fail to defeat Zimbabwe in their last group-stage match.

On Sunday, November 6, the Men in Blue will face the Chevrons in their last Group 2 Super 12 game in Melbourne. They must win that game in order to advance to the semi-finals.

Pathan was asked about the possibility of the Zimbabwe match becoming a must-win game for Rohit Sharma and company during a talk on Star Sports.

The former Indian all-rounder replied, "You don't deserve to go to the semi-finals if you lose to Zimbabwe. This Zimbabwe team, who still have a good bowling lineup but the batting is not that strong, you want to beat them comprehensively."

Pathan added that India cannot afford to take the game lightly after surviving by the skin of their teeth against Bangladesh in their previous match.

"We saw the match against Bangladesh, it was a close match. If it hadn't rained, the momentum might have gone towards Bangladesh and they might have won. So every game is important."

Litton Das put the Indian bowling to the cleaners in their match against Bangladesh. However, a rain delay followed by KL Rahul's run-out of Bangladesh's opener changed the course of the game, allowing the Men in Blue to win by five runs under the DLS method.

Pathan also suggested Yuzvendra Chahal's inclusion in the playing XI while expressing his confidence in an Indian victory.

"I have a lot of belief because of the way India are playing cricket, the batting is extremely strong and the bowling has raised its standard. But I still want, it is very difficult for the team management, somehow find a way to play Chahal", he said.

