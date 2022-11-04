'I'll send you a text anyway': Glenn Maxwell sends birthday wishes to Virat Kohli on live TV, video goes viral

Image Source: Twitter/screengrab

On Saturday (November 5), Virat Kohli will turn 34 years old and will celebrate with his teammates in Australia. The former India captain is contributing to Team India's success in the tournament and will be hoping for a birthday present of a place in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-finals on November 6.

Social media is already flooded with birthday wishes for Kohli as the fans don't want to leave an opportunity to wish the cricketer. A day before Kohli's birthday, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell dropped a heart-warming message for Kohli on live TV.

"Yeah, so tomorrow, I just want to wish a very happy birthday to one of my very good friends, Virat Kohli. Hope you have a great day. I'll send you a text anyway. Enjoy, mate," said Maxwell.

Maxwell made the wishes while speaking to a reporter following Australia's four-run victory over Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match at the Adelaide Oval.

Kohli and Maxwell have been RCB teammates for the past two seasons. Maxwell joined RCB in 2021 from Punjab Kings following a disastrous season with the 2014 IPL runner-up in which he struggled and scored just 108 runs from 14 matches.

Maxwell hit top gear the following year, accumulating 511 runs from 15 games at a strike-rate of 144.10 in a season in which he hit six half-centuries. Maxwell was retained by RCB for Rs 11 crore in the IPL mega-auction and made 301 runs in 13 games in IPL 2022.

Virat has been outstanding in the ongoing mega-event. The right-handed batter has scored 220 runs in four games, with an average of 220 and a strike rate of 144.73.

Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the latest edition of the mega event on Australian soil, having already struck three half-centuries, including a top score of 82 not out against Babar Azam's Pakistan.

Coming to the Afghanistan game, Maxwell was named Player of the Match for his 54-run innings off 32 balls, which helped Australia reach 168/8. Maxwell, an all-rounder in the team, did not bowl but took a good catch to eliminate Najibullah Zadran.

