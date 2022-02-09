IND vs WI: Virat Kohli's 100th ODI at home to Rohit Sharma 5 sixes away from milestone - Records to watch out for

Team India's 1000th ODI match saw them win against West Indies comfortably and the Men in Blue will be looking to do the same in the second as well. The Rohit Sharma-led side has a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series and will look to win the second and the series as well.

The 'Hitman' began his tenure with a victory on a special occasion and even scored a fifty, while former skipper Virat Kohli reached his personal landmark of 5000 ODI runs on home soil.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar restricted Kieron Pollard's side to a paltry 176 runs and th former's four-wicket haul also helped him reach 100 wickets in the ODI format.

While so many records are already broken in the first, there are many more to be achieved in the second clash.

Here is a list of Indian players who could achieve/break some records:

* Skipper Rohit Sharma is five sixes away to complete 250 sixes in ODIs.

* Former captain Virat Kohli has played 99 ODIs at home and is now one clash away from reaching the 100 games milestone in India. He (25) had equalled MS Dhoni (25) record and now needs 1 fifty to surpass him and become the second Indian batter with most ODI half-centuries at home. Not just that, Kohli (3566) needs 33 runs to surpass Allan Border (3598) and become the second-highest run-getter against West Indies across formats.

* Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant needs just one run to reach 3000 runs in international cricket.

* Pacer Shardul Thakur is one match away from completing 50 matches across formats.

* Vice-captain KL who has returned to the Indian camp needs 37 runs to complete 6000 runs across formats. He also requires 6 fours to reach 600 fours across formats.

Talking about the West Indies players, they also have some records they could achieve/break:

* Darren Bravo is in need of one four to reach 250 fours in ODIs.

* Nicholas Pooran is two-fours away from reaching 100 fours in ODI format. He also needs 6 sixes to complete 100 sixes across formats.

* Former Windies skipper Jason Holder requires 5 fours to complete 150 fours in ODI matches.