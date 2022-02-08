Viral! Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli opt no-meat diet for THIS reason- WATCH

One of the most celebrated Indian couples, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on Tuesday took to Instagram and announced that they are following meat-free diets and have given up meat. The couple revealed that they took this step not only because they are animal lovers, but because they want to lower their impact on the earth.

In the video, shared by Anushka, she can be heard saying, “Virat and I keep talking about how we can make a better impact on the planet, and make it a better place for the future generations.” Virat agreed and said, “One of the aspects which we have changed is adopting a plant-forward diet, which means not consuming any meat at all.”

Anushka mentioned, “And that is not only because we are animal lovers, but also because of the impact meat consumption has on the planet.” They also mentioned that they have invested on their promise and are now partnering with a plant-based meat pioneer, Blue Tribe Food. “It’s a way to satisfy our cravings, without the impact,” said Virat Kohli.

WATCH VIDEO:

Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “Virat and I are thrilled to join the #PlanetFriendlyTribe . We believe that all of us have the power to protect our planet. And every little choice we make matters. Being total foodies, we love the fact that @bluetribeofficial’s Plant-based Meat lets us relish the experience of eating products that taste like meat, without the impact on the environment. Making it a palate-friendly as well as a planet-friendly alternative.”

On the personal front, Anushka- Virat have been out front about their need for privacy for their daughter Vamika. The couple has avoided uploading photos with Vamika’s face visible, as well as allowing paparazzi to photograph the tiny one.

However, her photos went viral a few days back. After this, the couple issued a statement that read, “On behalf of both Virat and Anushka, the actress mentioned, “We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward.”

The statement further read, “We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice (retrain) in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you.”